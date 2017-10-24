Pell City man charged with stabbing death; person of interest being questioned

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

An arrest has been made in Monday’s stabbing death of Billy Joe Saffold, 55, of Dry Creek Road in Pell City.

James Earl Castleberry, 53, of Dry Creek Road in Pell City has been arrested and charged with murder following an investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing took place at approximately 3 p.m. Monday on Cook Springs Cut Off Road in Pell City.

Castleberry is currently being held with no bond in the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City. He is expected to have his initial court appearance this week.

Charla Johnson, 45, also of Dry Creek Road in Pell City, is being questioned in connection to this case and charges are pending as this is an active investigation.

The Moody Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the investigation.