Racial slur, swastika found on UA student’s dorm room door, hate crime suspected

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA — A student of the University of Alabama says that he found a racial slur and a swastika drawn on his dorm room door over the weekend, according to a report by WIAT. The incident is being investigated by University of Alabama Police officers.

Ross Taylor, a black student who resides at Paty Hall on campus, said that a crudely drawn swastika had been scrawled on his door along with a racially provocative message saying, “N****** blow”.

He also stated that he believes he is the victim of a hate crime. No suspects have been brought in by police yet.

The university has released a statement on the incident.

“The University of Alabama police department was notified Saturday morning about racist graffiti written on a student’s door in a campus residence hall,” it said. “UAPD has an active investigation into the incident and will do all it can to identify any suspects. To be clear: there is no place at UA for racism or bigoted behavior. It is reprehensible and unacceptable.”