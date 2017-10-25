Inclusive Schools Week recognized by Trussville City councilors

By Tanna Friday

For The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council on Tuesday passed a proclamation declaring the first week of December as “Inclusive Schools Week.”

On December 4-8, Trussville will join school districts and communities around the nation in declaring the first week of December as Inclusive Schools Week and encourage classrooms across the Trussville City School system to participate in the shared learning and community-building activities as recognition in their proclamation.

The Council’s Proclamation, 2017-022, cites that the city of Trussville:

“supports an education in our schools and classrooms that is welcoming and capable of educating all children; and, recognizes that each child is unique, learns differently, and therefore, learns better if teaching is tailored to their abilities and interests; and Trussville City Schools’ educators and families work hard to ensure that our classrooms and schools are characterized as being high performing and inclusive; and by their efforts to make our schools and classrooms high performing and inclusive, the educators and families of Trussville have contributed significantly to building a stronger and more inclusive community; and, Trussville City Schools’ educators and families deserve to celebrate their successes and wish to reflect on how they might even further improve educational practices;”

Inclusive Schools Week, an annual event sponsored by Inclusive Schools Network and Stetson & Associates. Inc. held the first week in December, is in its 17th year celebrating the progress schools have made in providing a supportive and quality education to a diverse student population, including students with special education needs. This event also provides an important opportunity for educators, students, and families to discuss what else needs to be done to ensure that schools continue their ability to successfully educate all children.