Charges dismissed against teens accused of murdering Jackson-Olin student

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Two teenagers from Birmingham were charged with the murder of a Jackson-Olin High School student in September but those charges have been dismissed, according to a report by Carol Robinson.

On Sept. 5, Terrius Hilliard, 15, was killed while walking with a friend to a recreation center in Ensley. A white Dodge Charger pulled up and someone from inside opened fire. Hilliard was hit in the chest.

He attempted to flee but collapsed and was rushed by medics to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three people were later taken into custody by police. Jhontaye Cobb, 17, and Aubrey King, 18, were charged for the murder but the third was not. Authorities have not said why the charges were recently dropped.

However, the two still remain in Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges. Cobb faces charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery. King was charged in September with first-degree robbery. His bond was set at $60,000 while Cobb is being held without bond.