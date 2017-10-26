Hewitt-Trussville Middle School delaying classes due to fire

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –A small fire at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School on Thursday morning will delay classes by one hour, according to school officials. Students arriving on time will report to the gymnasium.

“We had a small fire in the air handler at the middle school,” chief Tim Shotts said. “There was no damage and no major issues with the building. School will be delayed to allow time for smoke removal.”

Trussville Fire and Rescue personnel are still on the scene.