JeffCo Sheriff’s Office gives Halloween safety tips

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has a few tips to help keep children safe this Halloween.

The office suggests first checking your route for registered sex offenders on its website at http://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=53840&disc according to its release.

Then when you have confirmed what route you will take the office suggests the following “common sense safety tips”:

Consider organized events as an alternative to trick or treating.

Wear bright reflective costumes, parents should always accompany their children and carry a flashlight.

Make sure costumes fit properly and vision is not obstructed.

Be careful crossing the street.

Have an adult carefully examine all treats. Do not consume unwrapped treats or those that appear to have been tampered with.

Children should never go to a stranger’s home unless accompanied by an adult.

Teens going out with friends should make sure their parents know where they will be and who they will be with.

If you are driving, be aware of little ones and slow down.

For adults who will be celebrating, remember to do so responsibly. If you drink don’t drive. Have a designated driver or call a friend.

Call us if you need us.

For more Halloween safety tips go to http://www.halloween-safety.com.