JeffCo Sheriff’s Office gives Halloween safety tips

Posted by: Posted date: October 26, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has a few tips to help keep children safe this Halloween.

The office suggests first checking your route for registered sex offenders on its website at http://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=53840&disc according to its release.

Then when you have confirmed what route you will take the office suggests the following “common sense safety tips”:

 

  • Consider organized events as an alternative to trick or treating.
  • Wear bright reflective costumes, parents should always accompany their children and carry a flashlight.
  • Make sure costumes fit properly and vision is not obstructed.
  • Be careful crossing the street.
  • Have an adult carefully examine all treats. Do not consume unwrapped treats or those that appear to have been tampered with.
  • Children should never go to a stranger’s home unless accompanied by an adult.
  • Teens going out with friends should make sure their parents know where they will be and who they will be with.
  • If you are driving, be aware of little ones and slow down.
  • For adults who will be celebrating, remember to do so responsibly. If you drink don’t drive. Have a designated driver or call a friend.
  • Call us if you need us.

For more Halloween safety tips go to http://www.halloween-safety.com.

