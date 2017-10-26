JeffCo Sheriff’s Office gives Halloween safety tips
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has a few tips to help keep children safe this Halloween.
The office suggests first checking your route for registered sex offenders on its website at http://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=53840&disc according to its release.
Then when you have confirmed what route you will take the office suggests the following “common sense safety tips”:
- Consider organized events as an alternative to trick or treating.
- Wear bright reflective costumes, parents should always accompany their children and carry a flashlight.
- Make sure costumes fit properly and vision is not obstructed.
- Be careful crossing the street.
- Have an adult carefully examine all treats. Do not consume unwrapped treats or those that appear to have been tampered with.
- Children should never go to a stranger’s home unless accompanied by an adult.
- Teens going out with friends should make sure their parents know where they will be and who they will be with.
- If you are driving, be aware of little ones and slow down.
- For adults who will be celebrating, remember to do so responsibly. If you drink don’t drive. Have a designated driver or call a friend.
- Call us if you need us.
For more Halloween safety tips go to http://www.halloween-safety.com.