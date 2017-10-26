Rudd student, 13, dies in overnight fire, adult male injured
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
PALMERDALE –A 13-year-old Rudd Middle School student had died after an overnight fire in the Palmerdale community, according to sources on the scene. He was a football player at the school.
Blount EMS also transported an adult victim from the scene. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Firefighters from Palmerdale Fire and Rescue battled the residential fire on 8800 block of East Railroad Street for several hours and are still on the scene.
The area is just north of Pinson. The Alabama Fire Marshal is en route to the scene.
The names of the victims have not been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Claudia Lockhart Silas
Hannah Jones
Jessica Harris
Prayers for this family and first responders
It’s going to be a hard day. Please pray for our students
So sad, prayers for the family!
Jessica Harris already started! Love you ❤️
Lord, please comfort this family as only You can
Prayers
Samantha Ballard Tingle love you too
Oh gosh. My prayers are with Rudd and this family. I’m so sorry.
So sad…. for family and classmates!
Praying for this family for the responders and for the friends and for Rudd comfort them Lord as only you can
Tyler Cox
Heartbroken for this family. Prayers.
Rory Nicole Jenkins
So sad. Prayers
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE–PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY
So devastating for our community.
Prayers….too tragic
God put your hands on this family it hard to loss a child my heart cry out
Praying for this family and his friends at Rudd.
May the peace that passes all understanding lay on this community.
Kelli Wood Kearns was Steve on this call?
So sad , Praying for the family right now