From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Downtown Merchants Association is hosting the Trussville Downtown Tailgate Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lots of Tula J Boutique and Slag Heap Brewery on Main Street.

The event will showcase different businesses in the downtown Trussville area.

“We are holding the event to get people downtown to promote these merchants,” said Greg Carroll, the owner of Carroll Pharmacy which is a member of the merchants association. “We want people to know what’s going on here and to have a good time.”

The event will feature different vendors, including food trucks, live music, a local antique car show and tents from participating downtown merchants. There will be “trunk or treat” available for children as well.

The mission of the Trussville Downtown Merchants Association is to support and improve the Trussville downtown business district by promoting the area through events, marketing and collaboration with other stakeholders, according to the group’s Facebook page.