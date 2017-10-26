 [fiatalert]
Trussville police arrest 4 in drug bust on Cooper Road

Trussville police arrest 4 in drug bust on Cooper Road

Posted by: Posted date: October 26, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Four people were arrested on Wednesday for drug possession after officers from the Trussville Police Department served a search warrant at the 5700 block of Cooper Road in Trussville. According to authorities, multiple drugs and paraphernalia were found at the scene.

Joshua Neal Lee, 30. Photo from Trussville Police Department.

“Now we have definitely achieved a lot,” said Detective Mike Bruce of the Trussville Police Department. “More than anything the department has a more progressive approach than we used to have. There’s not a single tip we receive that isn’t investigative. Sometimes they amount to nothing but many are reliable.”

On Wednesday, the residence on Cooper Road was searched by the department’s special response team and narcotics investigators along with K9 units.

Marijuana, methamphetamine, Clonazepam pills and drug paraphernalia were found inside. Of the four that were arrested, one was from outside of Trussville.

Joshua Neal Lee, 30, of Trussville has been charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $26,300 bond.

Leah Sheree Johnson, 20, of Trussville has been charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on $7,800 bond.

Chad Aaron Chiasson, 29, of Pinson has charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on $7,500 bond.

Scott Darren Lowery, 51, of Trussville has been charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been released on bond

Chad Aron Chiasson

Leah Sheree Johnson

Scott Darren Lowery

Comments

  1. Kathy Sills says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    I love Trussville PD…doing a great job

  2. Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Kelly L Washington

  3. Kelly L Washington says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    😂😂😂😂 Not in Trussville!

  4. Erica Hull says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    I’m confused, what’s funny?

  5. Christine Lord Cantu says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Proud of our Trussville PD.

  6. Carlie Scroggins says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Zach Dailey

  7. Roland Hill says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Man this only happens in Birmingham City Limits not Mayberry. I’m shocked. He”s not Black wow!!!

  8. Kathy Sills says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Nothing funny at all…Erica Hull…we just consider the sources that laugh at drug usage…it happens in every community…i agree erica with you….

  9. Kathy Sills says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Roland Hill…what does that mean…wow…

  10. Kathy Sills says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Forget that i know what you mean…we don’t live in Mayberry…but thanks for the compliment

  11. Brandi Weston Miller says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Evita

  12. Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Kathy Sills far from Mayberry criminals live everywhere, crime happens in every city as well.

    Many city are good at covering it up!

  13. Evita Isip Allen says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:26 am

    😯😥

