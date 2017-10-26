Trussville police arrest 4 in drug bust on Cooper Road
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE – Four people were arrested on Wednesday for drug possession after officers from the Trussville Police Department served a search warrant at the 5700 block of Cooper Road in Trussville. According to authorities, multiple drugs and paraphernalia were found at the scene.
“Now we have definitely achieved a lot,” said Detective Mike Bruce of the Trussville Police Department. “More than anything the department has a more progressive approach than we used to have. There’s not a single tip we receive that isn’t investigative. Sometimes they amount to nothing but many are reliable.”
On Wednesday, the residence on Cooper Road was searched by the department’s special response team and narcotics investigators along with K9 units.
Marijuana, methamphetamine, Clonazepam pills and drug paraphernalia were found inside. Of the four that were arrested, one was from outside of Trussville.
Joshua Neal Lee, 30, of Trussville has been charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $26,300 bond.
Leah Sheree Johnson, 20, of Trussville has been charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on $7,800 bond.
Chad Aaron Chiasson, 29, of Pinson has charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on $7,500 bond.
Scott Darren Lowery, 51, of Trussville has been charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been released on bond
