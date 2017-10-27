Brik Realty team to present Tailgate event for Trussville community on Nov. 4

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – On Nov. 4, the Sargent McDonald team from Brik Realty will show their appreciation for the community by kicking off its second annual Tailgate event at the Trussville Mall. This community event will feature a slew of activities, including food trucks, fun for kids and the Alabama and Auburn games on a Jumbotron screen.

The Auburn will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 11 a.m. Later in the day, the Alabama Crimson Tide goes against the LSU Tigers at 7 p.m. The Tailgate will start 30 minutes before the kickoff of the Auburn game.

“We had such a great year with Trussville that we wanted to give back,” said Kevin Sargent of the Sargent McDonald team. “We also found that our local partners had a great year that they wanted to take part. It gets bigger and better every year.”

Sargent said that the event will have restrooms and hand washing stations. The event will be accessible to those using wheelchairs as well.

A variety of food trucks will be on site from Dreamland Bar-B-Que, Heavenly Donuts and many other restaurants. Dinner trucks will be available for the Alabama game.

In between the Alabama and Auburn games people can still watch other teams play on the Jumbotron.

Anybody who’s been hoping to go the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25 will have a chance to win tickets in a raffle at the Tailgate. Proceeds will go to the Trussville City Schools Foundation. Those hoping to win tickets must be present at the event.

“We’ve been successful thanks to our friends and family and our partners,” Sargent said. “We felt like we all needed to give back. It means so much to us. The Trussville school system is a big part of that. That’s part of why people come here. Bring your friends and family and enjoy.”

The Tailgate is sponsored by TJC Mortgage, The Trussville Tribune, Hemphill Services, Bryant Bank Trussville, Hitchcock Maddox, Financial Partners, Alex Aycock, State Farm Insurance, Trussville Vision, Amari Law Firm and Trimm Landscape.

The Tailgate is free to the public. Trussville Mall is located on 400 Parkway Drive.