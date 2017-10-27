Hoover foster mom arrested after 5-week-old found with 11 bone fractures

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HOOVER — A 27-year-old foster mother was taken into custody Friday morning and is being charged with aggravated child abuse, Carol Robinson reported.

Hoover police took Alessandra Terin Bishop into custody. She is being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail and will have a bond set at $30,000.

The charge stems from an investigation conducted after a 5-week old girl was taken to Children’s of Alabama earlier this month with an injured arm.

Experts from Children’s and the Jefferson County DHR found that the infant had suffered 11 bone fractures, including injuries to both legs and both arms.