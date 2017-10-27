 [fiatalert]
Indoor trampoline park coming to Trussville

Posted by: Posted date: October 27, 2017

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

TRUSSVILLE —The Trussville City Council approved an economic incentive agreement for a new business arriving at the Pinnacle in 2018 during Tuesday’s meeting.

Urban Air is a new business opening in the former HH Gregg building at the Pinnacle.

Urban Air, a large-scale indoor trampoline center, has purchased the old HH Gregg property located at 3679 Roosevelt Blvd.

In the agreement, the city is offering Urban Air a 2 out of 3 cents tax abatement. Councilor Alan Taylor explains, “Phase One of the project is going to require a capital investment of $2 million on their part.”

The project is estimated to produce a taxable revenue in excess of $3 million.

“Good faith projection for the developer estimate potential annual tax revenue for the project would be about $90,000,” Taylor said.

Taylor explains that the city’s incentive agreement is a tax abatement which includes two (2) of three (3) cents. Of the four (4) cent tax, One (1) is designated for schools.

“Of the three, we will abate two of those and keep one until $600,000 or 10 years, whichever comes first,” Taylor said.

Urban Air is planned to open in 2018 and will be suitable for all ages and fitness levels. It offer guests a wide variety of physical activities across its wall-to-wall trampoline arenas, trampoline runway, foam pit, slam dunk track and trampoline dodgeball arena.

In other business, the Council:

— Approved ordinance declaring 108 Morrow Avenue as surplus and approving sales agreement;

—Approved ordinate to annex 4231 Valley Road;

—Approved small cell structure for Crown Castle;

— Approved and pay annual US Geological Survey – Cahaba turbidity monitor @ HTHS for $15,100;

— Approved library change order #22 replacing damaged sheet rock in existing library for $7,859;

— Approved library change order #24R adding soffit in bookstore area for $914;

— Approved library change order #27 rerouting electrical service for $12,582;

— Approved library change order #28 furr out wall and change plumbing for $1,457;

— Approved library change order #29R removing Sheetrock, framing, and replace with metal studs and sheet rock for $2,237;

— Approved to go out and bid on eight SRO vehicle computers estimated $20,000-$21,000;

— Approved to replace jail ice maker for $2,700;

— Approved Century Link proposal for library for $4,545.12;

— Approved seeking a line of credit for city’s vehicle replacement program; and

— Approved a reimbursement resolution

The Council reconvened briefly this morning for a special session to adopt a resolution for the tax incentive agreement approved at the regular meeting held
on Tuesday of this week, and also to approve a contract for consulting services for the re-write of our Subdivision Regulations.

Councilor Brian Plant said that the tax incentive was approved as a motion as it was mentioned on the agenda.

“We reconvened today to pass it as a resolution,” Plant said. “It’s the same thing, we just passed it in the form of a resolution as
opposed to a motion.”

During the special session this morning, the Council additionally authorized the purchase of 4231 Valley Road.

“This is to purchase a property to help us get the Valley Road extension,” Plant said.

The Valley Road extension will allow another entrance into the Trussville Pinnacle shopping area.

The next council workshop is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The next council meeting is set for the following Tuesday evening at 6
p.m.

Comments

