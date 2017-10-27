Springville Tigers shut out Fairview Aggies

By Ronald Hagood Jr.

For the Trussville Tribune

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Tigers defeated the Fairview Aggies 24-0 in a Class 5A, Region 6 contest on Friday night.

It was senior night for Springville, and 17 Tigers seniors were determined to walk away with one last win at home.

After a quick defensive first quarter Springville would get on the scoreboard midway through the second.

Austin Hutcheson connected with Robbie Riley on a 26-yard pass, then a sideline interference penalty on the Aggies put the Tigers on the Fairview 11-yard line.

Douglas Stanford would drill a 30-yard field goal after the drive stalled to give Springville a 3-0 lead.

On the Tigers’ next possession Hutcheson would hit Jace Hayes in stride for a 22-yard touchdown pass giving the Tigers a 10-0 advantage at halftime. In the third quarter Hutcheson would show off his running abilities by taking a quarterback draw 53 yards to the end zone for another Springville touchdown.

Troy Vance would cap off the scoring for the night after busting through the middle of the Fairview defense to go 46 yards for a score to make it 24-0 Tigers.

As impressive as the Springville offense was in the game, the Tigers’ defense was even more so. They hit and harassed Aggies quarterback Nathaniel Black all evening long. Leading the way for the Springville defense were seniors Cornelius McDonald and Casey Tittle.

The win moves Springville to 2-7 on the season and 2-4 in region play. Fairview falls to 2-6 on the season and 0-6 in region play.

Springville will finish out the season next Friday with a rivalry game against St. Clair County. The Fairview Aggies will host Holly Pond to finish out their 2017 season.