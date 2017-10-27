 [fiatalert]
VIDEO: Did you miss the mayor's presentation on Trussville Downtown? Here's the Chamber of Commerce speech

TRUSSVILLE –Trussville mayor Buddy Choat updated the business community on the plans for Trussville Downtown at the last Chamber or Commerce meeting. If you weren’t in the crowd, here’s your chance to hear and see the full presentation on the video below.

