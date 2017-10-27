VIDEO: Miss the mayor’s presentation on Trussville Downtown? Here’s the Chamber of Commerce speech
From Tribune Digital Media
TRUSSVILLE –Trussville mayor Buddy Choat updated the business community on the plans for Trussville Downtown at the last Chamber or Commerce meeting. If you weren’t in the crowd, here’s your chance to hear and see the full presentation on the video below.
Related articles: A new entertainment district will be the centerpiece of Trussville Downtown
Related articles: Mayor unveils comprehensive redevelopment plan for downtown