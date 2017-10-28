2 Alabama abortion laws ruled unconstitutional by federal judge

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Two Alabama abortion laws were ruled unconstitutional by U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Thursday.

The ruling blocks the state from enforcing these laws.

The first law prohibits the licensing or renewal of a license of an abortion clinic within 2,000 feet of a K-8 public school.

The second law sought to make a method of abortion known as dilation and evacuation illegal, which in the state of Alabama is the most common method used in the second trimester.