54-year-old man killed in Marion County crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

MARION COUNTY -A 54-year-old man was killed in a crash in Marion County, according to the Alabama State Troopers office.

The single vehicle crash occurred at 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

Timothy Wayne Smith, 54, was killed when the 2017 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on County Highway 34 near Cherry Circle, approximately one half mile west of Haleyville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.