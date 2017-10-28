Birmingham Police Department investigating homicide

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday in the 4800 block of Terrace S, according to a press release.

The victim has been identified as Lakandria Rush, 33, of Birmingham.

On Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, around 10:30 p.m. officers from the West Precinct responded to a listed location on two people shot.

Officers found the victim sitting in the passenger seat of a GMC Yukon suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

The victim was sitting in the vehicle with another male associate who was also shot in the left jaw and left arm and was transported to UAB Hospital where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Detectives learned the victim and a female friend met the male associate at the location to make some sort of transaction.

The victim exited her car and got into the Yukon with the male associate. While sitting in the Yukon, a dark colored SUV or truck pulled up next to the Yukon and fired several shots into the vehicle striking both individuals.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.