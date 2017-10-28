BPD investigating fatal shooting at Sun Inn on Bessemer Road

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday in the 1500 block of Bessemer Road at Sun Inn, according to a press release.

The victim has yet to be identified but is a black male in his 30s.

Officers from the West Precinct responded to a call that a male was shot at the location Saturday at 6:15 a.m.

Officers found a black male lying on the floor of his room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives learned the victim and another male, who was also staying at the hotel, got into a physical altercation.

The male suspect, according to a witness, came from another room to the victim’s room and started the altercation.

During the altercation the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect has been identified but he is not in custody.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.