Wife of Roy Moore offers to help Trussville fight demand to end prayer at football games
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –Kayla Moore, president of the Foundation For Moral Law and wife of Republican United States Senate candidate Roy Moore, has offered to help Trussville City Schools fight a demand from the Freedom from Religion Foundation that TCS cease prayer before football games.
On Wednesday, The Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a letter of complaint to Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill saying there has been a constitutional violation regarding prayer being broadcast over the loudspeaker before football games at Hewitt-Trussville.
Moore said in a letter to TCS that officials should realize that these threatening letters sent to multiple school districts say only what the FFRF wishes the Constitution said, not what it actually says.
“The Foundation for Moral Law is willing to talk with school officials and school attorneys directly, analyze their policies, and determine what if anything needs to be done to ensure compliance with the Constitution,” Moore wrote. “Please feel free to contact us if we can be of help. That’s what we were formed to do.”
Moore said the FFRF sends out numerous letters to school boards and other government agencies demanding that they cease allowing or sponsoring various religious activities.
“They often cite court cases to support their position, giving those cases a simplistic interpretation and stating their conclusions overbroadly,” Moore said.
According to Moore, the FFRF strategy is to try and intimidate government agencies with the threat of lawsuits in hopes that the entity will cave in to their demands. She said FFRF rarely follows through with legal action.
In the letter to Trussville schools, the FFRF said, “It is our understanding that prayer is broadcast over the loudspeaker before Hewitt-Trussville High School football games. A recent game included a prayer that stated, ‘Father, today we play as two separate teams, but we live as one body of Christ, as your hands and feet. And through it all we play…ultimately to further your kingdom.’ It ended, ‘In Jesus’ mighty name we all pray, Amen.’
Moore said FFRF has misinterpreted the law in regard to student led prayer.
Trussville City Schools officials have not spoken publicly on the letter from FFRF or the letter from Moore.
Comments
One more great reason to vote for Judge Moore for senator!!!
Considering her husband was twice removed from office for violating the law, I am pretty sure she is not the best source of information on the law.
It would be kinda acting like asking someone whose first two wives left him for advice on women.
Roy Moore believes Sandy Hook happened because God is mad at us.
This is why Alabama can’t have nice things.
Please God let Doug Jones win.
Signed, a Republican.
I would prefer not to have her assistance! They just want this to help his campaign. Our kids can pray without him!
In fairness, here is what he actually said, “”You wonder why we’re having shootings, and killings here in 2017? Because we’ve asked for it, We’ve taken God out of everything. We’ve taken prayer out of school, we’ve taken prayer out of council meetings.”
Removing him was nothing but Politics by Democrats!
GO AWAY Moores!!!!
Sharon Dear Bernard or him thinking he was above the law.
Lighten up people!
Randy Pardue yes. That’s an awful thing to believe.
Oh lord…
praying for you
Prove it
christiams are perscuted for believing in god and the bible . judge roy moore you have our vote
I wouldn’t vote for Doug Jones if he was the last person on earth. (That’s the nicest way I could say it)
Joan Williams thank you! I can always use every prayer. And that is the vents thing she can do to. This is and was a student led movement. If politicians and administrators get involved it loses the power, not to mention creates a violation to the constitution. As long as the children are running it, the FFRF has no power or ability to do anything.
There they go again,trying to use Jesus for political purposes!
If we don’t want God in our schools, workplace or homes, then how can we expect Him to protect us from all the evil and violence in those same places? We asked Him to leave by saying it’s against the law to pray, read our Bibles or talk about Him, so we are reaping what we sow. Christians have to stand up and protect our rights.
Sounds to me like he was right!!!!