9-year-old girl among 3 injured by gunfire on 3rd Avenue West

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Three people were injured by gunfire on Third Avenue West in Birmingham just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Carol Robinson reported.

A 9-year-old girl was shot through the neck, while a male was shot in the leg. Neither of the victims’ injuries seemed life-threatening according to police.

Another female was also injured in the shooting.

The girl was taken to Children’s of Alabama, while the male was taken to UAB Hospital.

As of Sunday morning police were unsure whether the victims were both injured in a single shooting or separate events.