Former Alabama assistant Jim McElwain parts ways with Florida

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida and head football coach Jim McElwain are parting ways, according to FloridaGators.com.

The move comes a day after Florida fell to SEC rival Georgia 42-7.

Defensive coordinator Randy Shannon will serve as interim head coach for the Gators’ remaining games this season. Shannon was head coach at Miami from 2007-2010.

“We want to thank Coach McElwain for his efforts in leading the Gator football program,” said Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. “We are confident Coach Shannon will provide the proper guidance to the players and rest of staff during this time and we will begin a national search for the next head coach.”

The two parties are working on the terms of separation

McElwain was offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama under head coach Nick Saban from 2008 through 2011 before taking the head coaching position at Colorado State.

He took over as head coach at Florida starting with the 2015 season, where he led the Gators to a 10-2 regular season and the program’s first SEC Eastern Division title since 2009.

Florida went 9-4 overall and 6-3 in SEC play in 2016 and once again took the Eastern Division title.

The Gators lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game both of those years.

Florida is currently 3-4 overall and 3-3 in conference so far this season. The Gators were 22-12 during McElwain’s tenure as head coach.