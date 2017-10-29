MLB catcher with Birmingham ties ends bizarre week under arrest

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell, the Huntsville native who played his collegiate baseball at Birmingham-Southern, ended a bizarre week in the public eye by being arrested on gun charges Saturday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Maxwell had already gained a measure of notoriety by becoming the first and only Major League Baseball to kneel during the National Anthem. But he wasn’t well-known to everybody which became apparent when a Huntsville waiter became the target of a story Maxwell told TMZ last week.

On Tuesday, Maxwell told TMZ that he and a friend had been denied service by a pro-Trump waiter at a Huntsville, Ala. restaurant.

“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for,'” Maxwell told TMZ.

But something was missing from the TMZ report. The waiter’s side of the story.

Later in the week, Fox News tracked down the waiter and reported an entirely different story. Matt Henry was the waiter who had been working at Keegan’s Public House in Huntsville when Maxwell was there as a customer.

Henry vehemently disputed Maxwell’s story.

“He is outright lying. This is really upsetting as he was given full service, I didn’t even know who Bruce Maxwell was,” Henry told Fox News. “This all started because I carded his friend who wanted to order a beer.”

Henry said Maxwell was served a beer because he had an ID. His friends were not served due to not having a valid ID.

The restaurant manager backed up Henry’s version of events.

“Matt came to me and told me that a guy wanted a beer but his ID was not valid and I told him he absolutely could not give it to him, we can go to jail for that in the state of Alabama,” Anne Whalen said. “It was his friend causing all the fuss, none of us even knew who this baseball player was. I told him I had no idea who he was going on about.”

On Saturday, Maxwell’s tumultuous week took yet another turn when he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police were called to the home after Maxwell allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at a female food delivery service employee at his Scottsdale home. He remains in the Scottsdale jail pending an appearance before the judge.

“We are disappointed to learn of the allegations,” The Oakland A’s said in a a statement released on Sunday. “We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously. We are gathering information from the proper authorities and do not have further comment at this time.”