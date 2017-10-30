Alabama Department of Public Health announces Statewide Stroke System

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Office of Emergency Medical Services have announced the activation of a program to tackle illnesses and deaths caused by stroke. The Statewide Stroke System was implemented today, with 61 hospitals signed up for the program, ADPH said in a press release.

According to ADPH, stroke is the leading cause of long-term disability and the fourth leading cause of death in Alabama. The Statewide Stroke System is designed to provide faster assistance to patients showing signs of an oncoming stroke, which need to be treated within a matter of hours.

The system is made up of “a network of hospitals, EMS agencies and a high-tech communication center, the Alabama Trauma Communications Center.”

“This system presents a greatly enhanced opportunity to improve stroke care,” said Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “One of the most frustrating things to a physician is when a patient presents to the hospital too late to qualify for stroke treatment.

Early evaluation and treatment is vital, so we want to ensure that any patient experiencing stroke symptoms can be transported to the closest hospital with the appropriate treatment available.”