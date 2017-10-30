COMMUNITY CALENDAR

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

OCTOBER 31

The City of Pinson will host its monthly “Senior Day Out” at the Community Center on Dry Creek Lane from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. We are going to have a costume contest with judges and prizes for the guests who participate. This is a pot luck lunch with chili, corn dogs and whatever else is brought by the guests. Also, the Pure Country Band will be providing music.

Clay United Methodist will be hosting Fall Festival with Clay Baptist and Faith Lutheran. There will be Trunk or Treat, games, Moonwalk, Cakewalk, Hot Dogs and drinks. Free for all. Bring a canned good to support the Community Food Pantry.

NOVEMBER 3

This week, kids at the Pinson Public Library will be learning about the letter F. Join the library for stories, songs, activities and more. Storytime is designed for children under the age of five, but all ages are welcome to attend.

NOVEMBER 4

Get your game on at the Pinson Public Library with International Games Day. There will be board games, card games and video games for all ages to enjoy. Drop in anytime between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NOVEMBER 7

Want to help make decisions about teen events at the Pinson Public Library? Interested in volunteering at the library? Join the Teen Advisory Board (TAB). TAB is open to 6th-12th grade students. Applications are at the Circulation Desk.

NOVEMBER 8

Women’s Connection East will have a festive holiday show and luncheon at Grayson Valley Country Club with Dress Barn of Grand River providing beautiful choices, starting at 11:30 a.m. Guest Speaker Charity Brooker will talk about “What Women Really Want”.

