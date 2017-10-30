Crash on Forestdale Blvd. claims the life of an elderly woman

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –Just after 2:15 p.m. on Monday, a deputy witnessed a traffic accident in the 1400 block of Forestdale Blvd.

The deputy pulled up to the accident and determined that two people had suffered serious injuries.

Information at the scene indicates that one vehicle backed out of a driveway onto Forestdale Blvd into the path of another vehicle. The vehicles collided.

The elderly female driver of the vehicle that backed out of the driveway was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The elderly female passenger in the same vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is on scene Investigating this accident.