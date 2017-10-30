Man charged after shooting in Shelby County leaves one person injured

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

COLUMBIANA – A man has been charged following an incident in Columbiana left one person with an injury on Oct. 28, according to a report by Carol Robinson.

Wesley Lee Acker, 36, was charged in attempted murder and first-degree assault in a shooting that occurred at the 300 block of Spring Branch Road.

It is not yet known what led to the incident. The condition of the victim who was injured is also not currently known. Acker allegedly used a 9 mm handgun in the shooting.

Acker is being held at the Shelby County Jail on a bond of $60,000.