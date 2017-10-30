Trussville fire academy receives $1,000 check from Chamber of Commerce

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Today, the Hewitt-Trussville Fire and Emergency Services Academy received a $1,000 check, according to the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce. The check was given to the academy by the chamber during a presentation today at Hewitt-Trussville High School.

The check was made possible by proceeds from the Second Annual First Responders Breakfast, held by TACC on May 25 this year. The academy is dedicated to instructing students on first responder duties, including emergency medicine, firefighting and fire science.

Classes are led by certified instructors from Trussville Fire and Rescue, with cooperation from Trussville City Schools.

The check was presented to Trussville Fire Chief Tim Shotts and Lt. Chris Franklin, who is an instructor at the academy, as well as several students. Board President Johnny Amari and TACC Executive Director Diane Poole were present to represent TACC.

For more information on TACC, visit www.trussvillechamber.com or call 206-655-7535.