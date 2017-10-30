Winners announced in 38th annual Maple Leaf Run in Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – Despite some rain and chilly temperatures, the 38th annual Maple Leaf Run was held by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce downtown at The Mall. The event was presented by the Trak Shak.

According to TACC, a portion of the proceeds from the run will go to the chamber’s scholarship fund and to Turn Trussville Pink to support breast cancer research and awareness. A $500 check was presented to the founder of Turn Trussville Pink, Joshua White, who was on hand at the event on Saturday.

The list for race results and times can be seen by visiting this page on chronotrack.com.

The overall male winners of the 5K run were: Marcus Harris, 1st place; Andy Poole, 2nd place; and Diamond Vrocher, 3rd place. The overall female winners in the 5K were Lori Goldweber, 1st place; Lesley Martens, 2nd place; and Mia Cane, 3rd place.

The Master’s winners were Jeffrey Jessen and Kathy Langley.

The winners in the boy’s category of the Kids’ run (age 10-14) were: Jack Pate, 1st place; age 9 and under, Andrew Walker, 1st place; Charlie Wood, 2nd place; and Andrew Woyak, 3rd place. In the girls’ category, the winners were: age 10-14, Meah Goodell, 1st place; age 9 and under, Emmie Goodell, 1st place.

In addition to medals, the overall and master’s winners were given gift cards from The Trak Shak in addition to medals. Entertainment was provided by Puttin’ On the Ritz DJ Service. Independence Place, a “faith-based non-profit organization developed to meet the social and recreational needs of adult individuals with exceptional needs,” assisted in stuffing the runners’ packets.

The event was sponsored by The Trak Shak, City of Trussville, Birmingham Coca-Cola, EW Motion Therapy, Bell Media, Blalock Building Company, Inc, Trinity Contractors, Massey Stotser and Nichols PC, Trussville Vision Care, Trussville Gas and Water, Rock ‘n Roll Sushi, Bryant Bank, Grandview Medical Center, Associated Dermatologists, and TherapySouth.