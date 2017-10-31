Man charged in fatal shooting at Bessemer Road motel, victim identified

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A man has been charged in the Oct. 28 homicide of another man at a Sun Inn motel on the 1500 block of Bessemer Road in Birmingham.

On Saturday around 6:15 a.m., officers from the Birmingham Police Department’s west precinct responded to a report of a male who had been shot at the motel. When they arrived to the scene, they discovered the victim, identified as Deangelo Cain, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the scene where they eventually pronounced Cain dead.

The suspect in the murder has been identified as Anthony Carter, 35. Carter allegedly shot Cain after a physical altercation. He was taken into custody on that day but was not identified.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.