New York terrorist identified, more details emerge
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
NEW YORK –More information is beginning to emerge about the terrorist attack in New York on Tuesday. The attack killed 8 people and reports of injured range from 12 to 15.
Police have identified the attacker as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov. He is accused of driving a rented Home Depot truck in a bicycle lane for 20 blocks as he ran pedestrians over. He exited the truck shouting ‘Allahu Akbar.’
Saipov, 29, is a Florida resident who is originally from Uzbekistan. He has been in the United States on a diversity visa since 2010.
Police are searching a vehicle at the Home Depot in Passaic, New Jersey where Saipov is believed to have rented the truck. According to multiple media reports, he was a driver for Uber and also worked as a commercial truck driver.