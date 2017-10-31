Rotary Club Student of the Month from CCHS winner selects Teachers of the Month

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: October 31, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Two students from the local high schools were recently selected for Student of the Month by the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club. These two students were allowed to choose a teacher from their schools to be Teacher of the Month.

Joshua Harris (left) from Clay-Chalkville High stands with John Walker (right). Rotarian Ty Williams stands behind.

 

Joshua Harris from Clay-Chalkville High School selected John Walker, also a math instructor. Walker was chosen for helping Harris with math, which he considers his hardest subject.

