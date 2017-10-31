Rotary Club Student of the Month winners select Teachers of the Month

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Two students from the local high schools were recently selected for Student of the Month by the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club. These two students were allowed to choose a teacher from their schools to be Teacher of the Month.

Allison Mortimer from Hewitt-Trussville High School chose mathematics instructor Rhonda Brittain as Teacher of the Month.

“She has helped me so much,” Mortimer said of Brittain. “She has always helped me feel better about myself academically and socially. The kindness and patience she displayed toward me helped me to become more confident.

She is an excellent math teacher. Math has always been challenging for me but I was never confused in her class.”

Joshua Harris from Clay-Chalkville High School selected John Walker, also a math instructor. Walker was chosen for helping Harris with math, which he considers his hardest subject.