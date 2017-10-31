Terrorism in New York: 8 dead, 15 injured after truck hits pedestrians, bicyclists near World Trade Center site

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

NEW YORK –According the the New York City police department, six people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle entered the West St. pedestrian and bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street, police said.

Federal authorities are treating the event as a terror attack and took over the lead of the investigation.

According to the New York Times, two law enforcement officers said that the suspect was yelling “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic.

“This was an act of terror and a cowardly act of terror,” New York mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference. “We will respond as we always do, we will be undeterred.”

The truck appeared to be a rental from Home Depot.

The vehicle struck multiple people on the path and there are several fatalities and numerous people injured.

Police said the then vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms and was shot by NYPD.

The suspect is in custody.