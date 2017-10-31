Trussville Rotary Club announces Student of the Month winners for October

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: October 31, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has named two students for the Don Haisten Student of the Month for October.

HTHS student Allison Mortimer (left) stands with math teacher Rhonda Brittain. Rotarian Ty Williams stands behind.

The students are enrolled at Hewitt-Trussville High School and Clay-Chalkville High School.

Allison Mortimer from HTHS is involved in the Service Association, National Honor Society, the Leadership Team, FCA, and Youth Alive. She is Vice President of the HTHS Ambassadors and is a Peer Partner.

Joshua Harris from CCHS is involved in high school band and Boy Scouts and was recently awarded his Eagle Scout designation.

