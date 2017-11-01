Birmingham investigating 2nd homicide on Wednesday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Police in Birmingham are investigating the second homicide of the day on Wednesday.

Earlier, a Birmingham city employee was shot and killed while mowing grass.

Wednesday afternoon, a fatal shooting was under investigation in Ensley, according to Carol Robinson.

A man was found dead inside a pickup truck in the 1500 block of Avenue F after the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m.

The shooting is the second of the day in the city after a Birmingham Public Works employee was shot and killed while mowing grass in Wylam this morning.