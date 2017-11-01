Center Point man arrested for burglary after resident finds him in apartment

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Officers with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Center Point man for burglary after a resident discovered him in her apartment Monday, according to a release.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Jordan Robinson after responding to a report of a burglary in progress just after 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Park Brook Trail.

The adult female victim reported that she had arrived home and heard noises coming from her bathroom. When she went to investigate, she found an unknown man in her apartment. The suspect fled the apartment on foot and ran to the rear of the complex.

When deputies arrived the victim provided a description of the suspect which was broadcast to other deputies in the area. The suspect was located in the rear of the complex and again fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. A search of the suspect revealed a bag of marijuana in his pocket.

Robinson told deputies that he needed a place to “chill” and charge his phone so he pushed open a window to the apartment and went inside. He turned on the heat and decided to take a nap, but was interrupted when the resident came home.

Robinson was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Attempting to Elude, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he posted bond and was released pending court proceedings.