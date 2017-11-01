Deadly day in Birmingham: 3rd homicide investigation underway

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Wednesday has been a deadly day in Birmingham.

Police are on the scene of the third homicide of the day. The shooting occurred on Avenue Z in Ensley where one person was shot and killed.

Earlier today, a Birmingham city employee was shot and killed while he was on the job mowing grass in Wylam. His body was still on the lawnmower when officers arrived.

The second shooting also took place in Ensley at about 3 p.m.