Gambling machines found in Jeffco home

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –On Wednesday, deputies went to an address in the 1400 block of 92nd Street North to follow up on a report of stolen property at the home.

While on scene deputies discovered marijuana and gambling machines. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics Unit were called to the scene to assist.

The gambling machines are being removed from the home at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.