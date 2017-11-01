 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Gambling machines found in Jeffco home

Gambling machines found in Jeffco home

Posted by: Posted date: November 01, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –On Wednesday, deputies went to an address in the 1400 block of 92nd Street North to follow up on a report of stolen property at the home.

While on scene deputies discovered marijuana and gambling machines. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics Unit were called to the scene to assist.

The gambling machines are being removed from the home at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Comments

  1. Andy Rains says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Who taught those machines how to gamble? Shame on them!

  2. Greg Gunter says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

  3. Lori Mayes says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Who cares ..worry about more real crime

  4. Lori Loftis says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Exactly ! Who cares about gambling machines !?!?

  5. Tonya M Mayer says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:38 am

    The machines were found as a result of following up on a stolen property lead.

  6. Greg Gunter says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:34 am

    They should be legal thats why I was 👏 them. Don’t y’all know me I love slots not that the cops found them. Anybody know where some is.

  7. Greg Gunter says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Anybody know where any slots that pays out

  8. Lori Loftis says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Gold strike – Tunica not trussville lol

  9. Greg Gunter says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Needs something that hits LOL

Related posts

Site Maintained by Webology : https://www.webology.technology/

Scroll to top