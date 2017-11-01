Gambling machines found in Jeffco home
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
JEFFERSON COUNTY –On Wednesday, deputies went to an address in the 1400 block of 92nd Street North to follow up on a report of stolen property at the home.
While on scene deputies discovered marijuana and gambling machines. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics Unit were called to the scene to assist.
The gambling machines are being removed from the home at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Who taught those machines how to gamble? Shame on them!
Who cares ..worry about more real crime
Exactly ! Who cares about gambling machines !?!?
The machines were found as a result of following up on a stolen property lead.
They should be legal thats why I was 👏 them. Don’t y’all know me I love slots not that the cops found them. Anybody know where some is.
Anybody know where any slots that pays out
Gold strike – Tunica not trussville lol
Needs something that hits LOL