Man found dead in creek after crash in Hanceville
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
HANCEVILLE — A Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.
Kim Holbrook Daniel, 61, was killed when his 2003 Ford Explorer left the roadway on Cullman County 538 and overturned in a shallow creek one mile south of Hanceville.
Holbrook was discovered around 10:30 a.m. today and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information is available at this time. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.