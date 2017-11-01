 [fiatalert]
Man found dead in creek after crash in Hanceville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

HANCEVILLE — A Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Kim Holbrook Daniel, 61, was killed when his 2003 Ford Explorer left the roadway on Cullman County 538 and overturned in a shallow creek one mile south of Hanceville.

Holbrook was discovered around 10:30 a.m. today and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.

