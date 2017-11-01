 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Vestavia officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound to head

Posted by: Posted date: November 01, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

VESTAVIA HILLS — An on-duty police officer with Vestavia Hills has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Carol Robinson.

Vestavia Hills Police Department and Vestavia Hills Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the report of an officer suffering from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement released by the VHPD.

The officer was transported to UAB Hospital with a police escort, where he died soon after arrival.

VHPD is asking for prayers for the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.

The officer’s name is not being released by authorities at this time.

According to Robinson the officer was in uniform on duty when the shooting occurred behind his wife’s business.

 

Comments

  1. Vickie Davis says:
    November 1, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Prayers for the officer and his family.

  2. Amy Lovell Blalock says:
    November 1, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Praying for the officer & his family.

  3. Dennie Holt says:
    November 1, 2017 at 5:56 pm
  4. Doris Franklin says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Prayers!!

  5. Lynne Easter Barden says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Praying for the officer and his family and fellow officers

  6. Pamela Taylor Franklin says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:10 pm
  7. Lesley Lynn Riley says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Prayers for this officer and family and friends

  8. Susan Lollar says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Prayers

  9. Dena Phillips says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:34 pm
  10. Joe Singleton says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:41 pm
  11. Linda Smith says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Please be in prayer for this mans family and his fellow officer.

  12. Carl Crow says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    PRAYERS NEEDED FOR THE whole department and community

  13. Pam Kennington says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Prayets

  14. Theresa Jordan says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Prayers for your family

  15. Debbie C. Lawley says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Kathy Sills

  16. Debra Anderson says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    May they find healing with God’s grace.

  17. Lori Oliver Bitely says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    So sad. Praying for his family, friends, and colleagues.

  18. Nate Arkitek Nite says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Why not just say suicide or shot himself ? But prayers to the family. Haley Morgan York

  19. Kristi Hollis says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Prayers for family, friends and coworkers

  20. Bryan Bischoff says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Dana Lucas Simpson anybody we know?

  21. Dana Lucas Simpson says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    No sir, you wouldn’t know him but keep the family in your prayers please !

  22. Scott Sandy Taylor says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Prayers for the family

  23. Ashley Flaherty Hollis says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Prayers for his loved ones!!

  24. Christina Cole says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Prayers!!

  25. Jennefer Ray Owings says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Many prayers for his family, friends and coworkers!

