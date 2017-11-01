Vestavia officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
VESTAVIA HILLS — An on-duty police officer with Vestavia Hills has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Carol Robinson.
Vestavia Hills Police Department and Vestavia Hills Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the report of an officer suffering from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement released by the VHPD.
The officer was transported to UAB Hospital with a police escort, where he died soon after arrival.
VHPD is asking for prayers for the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.
The officer’s name is not being released by authorities at this time.
According to Robinson the officer was in uniform on duty when the shooting occurred behind his wife’s business.
Comments
Prayers for the officer and his family.
Praying for the officer & his family.
Prayers!!
Praying for the officer and his family and fellow officers
Prayers for this officer and family and friends
Prayers
Please be in prayer for this mans family and his fellow officer.
PRAYERS NEEDED FOR THE whole department and community
Prayets
Prayers for your family
Kathy Sills
May they find healing with God’s grace.
So sad. Praying for his family, friends, and colleagues.
Why not just say suicide or shot himself ? But prayers to the family. Haley Morgan York
Prayers for family, friends and coworkers
Dana Lucas Simpson anybody we know?
No sir, you wouldn’t know him but keep the family in your prayers please !
Prayers for the family
Prayers for his loved ones!!
Prayers!!
Many prayers for his family, friends and coworkers!