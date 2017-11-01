Vestavia officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound to head

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

VESTAVIA HILLS — An on-duty police officer with Vestavia Hills has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Carol Robinson.

Vestavia Hills Police Department and Vestavia Hills Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the report of an officer suffering from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement released by the VHPD.

The officer was transported to UAB Hospital with a police escort, where he died soon after arrival.

VHPD is asking for prayers for the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.

The officer’s name is not being released by authorities at this time.

According to Robinson the officer was in uniform on duty when the shooting occurred behind his wife’s business.