ALEA issues alert for Marshall County children missing since Oct. 31

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

ALBERTVILLE – Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for three Albertville children who have been missing since Oct. 31. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating the children.

According to ALEA, the children are

Katelyn Kitchens is described as a 5-year-old white female with blonde or strawberry hair. She has blue eyes, stands at 3’8 and weighs 45 pounds.

Timothy Kitchens is described as a 7-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes, standing at 4 feet and weighing 50 pounds.

Darren Cribbs is an 8-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes, standing at 4’2 and weighing at 55 pounds.

ALEA stated in the alert that the children may possibly be traveling with their non-custodial parent, Anyone with information is asked to contact Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at