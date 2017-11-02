Hewitt’s Mason commits to Mississippi State

By David Knox

TRUSSVILLE — Four-star football athlete Myles Mason of Hewitt-Trussville committed to Mississippi State last week to play football for the Bulldogs.

Mason, who has seen limited action this season, announced his decision via a video on Thursday. He picked MSU over Alabama, Auburn and others. He is projected as a safety.

He played last season for Pleasant Grove.

After nursing a leg injury, he returned to action against James Clemens and rushed for a touchdown.

The 6-2, 205 senior has played in four games this year.