Intoxicated Fultondale woman nets added charges after urinating in police car

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman from northern Jefferson County added to her growing list of charges when she purposely urinated in the back seat of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office police car Wednesday night.

Deputies arrived at the 9300 block of Tingle Cutoff Road on a report of a fight just after 7 p.m. They found Wendie Rachelle Lawson of Fultondale, 39, intoxicated. They were told she was trying to fight people inside the house.

The suspect ran out the back door of the home as deputies arrived. She was unsteady on her feet. She was placed in a patrol car while a statement was taken from the homeowner. The suspect began hitting her head against the bars in the back of the patrol unit. She was taken out of the car to be handcuffed. As deputies were attempting to handcuff her, she dropped her pants and urinated.

While on the way to the jail, Lawson bragged to the deputy that she had just intentionally urinated in the patrol car. She stated, “well, this car ain’t new no more”.

Lawson was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication, Public Lewdness, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to a release.

Lawson posted $900 bond and was released once sober pending court proceedings.