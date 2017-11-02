Massive fire due to 18-wheeler crash closes I-59 in Birmingham

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 59 in Birmingham is closed to traffic from both directions as firefighters battle a massive blaze that resulted from an 18-wheeler crash.

The wreck occurred just after 4 a.m. in the Fairfield area at the Lloyd Noland Parkway bridge. Traffic is being re-routed to exit 119A.

A fuel spill from the crash is feeding the fire, according to reports from the scene.

According to Birmingham firefighters, the truck was carrying a load of paper from Georgia Pacific and had 500 gallons of diesel fuel which is leaking onto the roadway.

It is believed that the driver lost control of the truck and crashed after a blowout. She suffered minor injuries and has been taken to Brookwood Hospital.

Alabama State Troopers have given no indication of how long the Interstate will remain closed.