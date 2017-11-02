Pinson City Council opens bids for garbage collection, sets new dates for meetings

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

PINSON — At a regular meeting on Thursday night, the Pinson City Council opened bids for garbage disposal contractors to submit proposals, as the city’s contract with Advanced Disposal is set to expire on March 31 in 2018. The council also changed the date for its next meeting in November and for a daytime meeting at Palmerdale Homestead Community Center.

While reviewing the garbage contract, City Attorney Shane Black explained that several changes were made.

The first change that he discussed was an option to extend the contract for another year if the terms of service with a contractor does not change and the city is satisfied with its services. The term of the contract remains three years.

Another change regarded collection of trash and garbage in the city. The contract makes changes to the types of dumpsters and the times of collection at city hall and other city-owned buildings such as Rock School Center and the library.

Notifications of any changes made by a contractor to the city was added. The contract now states that if a contractor makes changes to billing, routes and other such things, the city must be notified at least 30 days ahead of time.

Black also addressed penalties, which says that if a contractor misses a route they will have to resolve the problem within 24 hours or pay a $200 fine. If the problem is not resolved in more than 24 hours the contractor could pay $400 at the city’s discretion.

The deadline for contractors to submit their proposals is Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. Afterwards, the city officials will begin reviewing them.

In other business, the council rescheduled the next meeting on Nov. 16 to Nov. 21 due to a lack of quorum as several members will be at seminars, in training or attending conferences. The council also set the date for a meeting at the PHCC for Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.

The council was originally going to recognize students from the track and football teams at Rudd Middle School at the meeting but they were unable to attend as the school’s Fall Festival was moved to tonight. The festival was postponed due to an incident on Oct. 26 in which a student from Rudd died in a fire in the Palmerdale community.

The track and football team members will be recognized at a later date.

The next Pinson City Council Meeting will be held on Nov. 21 with pre-council at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.