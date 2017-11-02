Rotary Club decorates city hall with yellow ribbons for Veterans Day

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club has decorated the Trussville Municipal Building with yellow ribbons to commemorate Veterans Day, which is on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Members of the Trussville Fire Department were on hand to assist.

Several members of the Rotary Club are veterans themselves, and they will be speaking at the organization’s weekly meeting on Wednesday.

The Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club meets on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at Spare Time Entertainment on 3600 Roosevelt Boulevard.

For more information on the club, or to help with one of its projects, please visit www.trussvillerotaryclub.org or email Diane Poole at diane.poole@trussvillechamber.com.