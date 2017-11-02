Trussville Chamber of Commerce to host Fox 6 chief meteorologist in November luncheon

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its November luncheon on the 16th and will host Fox 6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice as the guest speaker.

“A member of the WBRC First Alert weather team since August 2008, J-P is an innovator in broadcast meteorology,” TACC stated in a press release. “He was the first meteorologist to earn the new Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society, and he carries the National Weather Association Seal of Approval.”

According to TACC, Dice was awarded “best weathercaster” by the Alabama Associated Press in 2004, 2006, and 2009.

Reservations for the luncheon are $17 each and the deadline will be Nov. 14. Network development begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch at 12 p.m. Dice’s presentation at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The Customer Service Award recipient will be announced after the presentation. The luncheon is sponsored by the Jimmie Hale Mission.

The luncheon will be held at the Trussville Civic Center, located at 5381 Trussville-Clay Road. For more information about TACC, visit www.trussvillechamber.com, call 205-655-7535.