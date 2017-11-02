Vestavia officer who shot himself behind wife’s business identified

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

VESTAVIA HILLS — Vestavia Hills police have identified the officer who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head Wednesday, according to Carol Robinson.

A post on the department’s Facebook page reads, “Officer Robert “Bobby” Hancock’s tour of duty ended yesterday. Bobby loved serving as a police officer and was loved by each of us at VHPD. He will forever be missed by all who knew him.

“We ask for community’s continued prayers for Bobby’s family, friends and colleagues. We also ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Hancock joined VHPD in 2013 after previously working for Bessemer Police Department.

Hancock was found Wednesday after Vestavia Hills Police Department and Vestavia Hills Fire Department responded to the report of an officer suffering from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound around 11:30 a.m., according to a statement released by the VHPD.

Hancock was found behind a barber shop owned by his wife on U.S. 31, according to Robinson.

Hancock was transported to UAB Hospital with a police escort, where he died soon after arrival.