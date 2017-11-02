Volleyball season ends for local schools

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The volleyball seasons came to an end last week for our local schools.

Clay-Chalkville advanced to the super-regionals, but fell to Florence 3-1, battling through four sets, (23-15. 25-21. 21-25, 25-15)in the North Super Regionals at Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The Cougars finished their season 23-15.

Hewitt-Trussville was beaten in the area tournament in Huntsville.

Springville lost to St. John Paul II Catholic 3-1 (15-19, 15-25, 26-24, 25-19). Springville finishes 28-18.